RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post sales of $241.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.30 million to $247.70 million. RPC posted sales of $148.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $838.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $833.90 million to $844.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $404,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,439,407 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,412 in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 148,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of RPC by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of RPC by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RES traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,990. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 2.00. RPC has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.43.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

