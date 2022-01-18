Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 41,014 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 738,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 124,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 420,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 32,282 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of PRMW opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,837.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $259,720.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,862 shares of company stock worth $9,580,311. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.