Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 373,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 119,207 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 309,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTG opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $478.65 million, a PE ratio of -18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTG. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $40,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 5,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,528.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 134,731 shares of company stock worth $1,813,019. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

