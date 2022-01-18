Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,953,000. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

ULCC opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $22.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $31,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,318,640.

Frontier Group Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

