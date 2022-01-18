Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,445 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,445 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $493.89 million, a P/E ratio of -83.44, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

