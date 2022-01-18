Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 30,849 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 877,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,849 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUFG stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

