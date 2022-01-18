Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 43,573 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,573 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

ACBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.94.

Shares of ACBI opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $678.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,750 shares of company stock worth $347,023. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

