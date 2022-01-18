Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 875,537 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 875,537 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,426,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,770,000 after purchasing an additional 452,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 32.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,530,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,903,000 after purchasing an additional 697,241 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,801,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,799,000 after buying an additional 848,426 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,887,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after buying an additional 264,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQC shares. Bank of America lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

EQC opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.93. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.84 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.