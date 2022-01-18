Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 18th (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group’s (NYSE:RYAN) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 18th. Ryan Specialty Group had issued 56,918,278 shares in its public offering on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $1,337,579,533 based on an initial share price of $23.50. After the end of Ryan Specialty Group’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.
Shares of RYAN opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $41.14.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ryan Specialty Group
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
