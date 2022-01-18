Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 18th (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group’s (NYSE:RYAN) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 18th. Ryan Specialty Group had issued 56,918,278 shares in its public offering on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $1,337,579,533 based on an initial share price of $23.50. After the end of Ryan Specialty Group’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Shares of RYAN opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. The firm had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

