Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ryder System by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

R stock opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

