Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $44,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,254,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,020,000 after purchasing an additional 232,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.07. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.41. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The business had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

