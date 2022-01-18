Saban Cheryl Buys 10 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Saban Cheryl lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 23.4% of Saban Cheryl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Saban Cheryl’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after buying an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after buying an additional 473,513 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Forty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,201.88.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,433.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,426.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

