Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 131,443 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $727,000. Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in Sabre by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sabre by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The firm had revenue of $441.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

