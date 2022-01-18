Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.34

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and traded as high as $25.43. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 824 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

