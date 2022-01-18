Safex Cash Hits 1-Day Volume of $18,515.00 (SFX)

Safex Cash (CURRENCY:SFX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Safex Cash has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Safex Cash has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $18,515.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004140 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Safex Cash Profile

Safex Cash is a coin. Safex Cash’s total supply is 133,496,339 coins and its circulating supply is 128,496,339 coins. Safex Cash’s official Twitter account is @safex . Safex Cash’s official website is safex.io

Safex Cash Coin Trading

