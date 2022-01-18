Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SGA traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270. Saga Communications has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $138.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 39.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Saga Communications by 15,848.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Saga Communications by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Saga Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Saga Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

