Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Underperform

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 100.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Unilever by 43.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.