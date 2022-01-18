Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Underperform

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.
Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.
Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.