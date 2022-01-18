Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) to Underperform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CD. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Chindata Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.71.

CD stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.47. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.51 and a beta of 2.85.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

