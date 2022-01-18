Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.32). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SGMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 615,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 562.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 525,952 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,964 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $932.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

