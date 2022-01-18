Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

BFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $53.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 156.16%.

In related news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $102,153.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,859. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 50.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 93,440.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

