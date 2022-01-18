SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $376.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $378.00 to $376.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.25.

SBAC stock opened at $326.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 10.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 299.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SBA Communications by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

