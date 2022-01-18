Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Short Interest Update

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the December 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 628,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schneider National by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 29,212 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.04. 5,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

