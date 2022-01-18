Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 398.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $72.58. 9,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,730. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

