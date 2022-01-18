SCP Investment LP Buys 3,800 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Sunnova Energy International makes up about 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,703,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1,027.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,711,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,442,000 after buying an additional 1,559,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after buying an additional 1,227,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after buying an additional 974,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at $27,058,000.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.