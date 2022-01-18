SCP Investment LP Purchases Shares of 3,800 Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Piedmont Lithium comprises 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $856,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 3,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $186,453.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,990 shares of company stock valued at $478,592. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

