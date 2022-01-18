SEA (NYSE:SE) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.00.

NYSE SE traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.41. The company had a trading volume of 562,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,149,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.75. The company has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SEA has a twelve month low of $168.00 and a twelve month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in SEA by 76.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in SEA by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

