SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $74,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 32.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Truist started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.