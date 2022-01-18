SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,069 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,255,000 after buying an additional 1,258,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after purchasing an additional 482,019 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,426,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 114,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 1,176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 91,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 84,478 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

SEIC opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

