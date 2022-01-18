Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to post sales of $20.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the highest is $21.15 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $11.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $63.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $75.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $73.98 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SELB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.54.

In other news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $42,014.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 3,748,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $11,468,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,985,782 shares of company stock worth $12,179,692 and sold 42,848 shares worth $129,655. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $49,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $323.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

