SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 2,737.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

