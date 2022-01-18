SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the second quarter valued at $15,630,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,476 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 27.0% in the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 94,404 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 3,621.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 59,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the second quarter valued at $924,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSC opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

