SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,473 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTG stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

