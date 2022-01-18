SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150,551 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADAP. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 170,603 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,027,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 569,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $515.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.95. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADAP. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $51,128.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,300 shares of company stock worth $109,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.