SG Americas Securities LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,007 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 3.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stellantis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Stellantis during the second quarter worth about $11,727,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Stellantis during the second quarter worth about $1,514,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Stellantis by 10.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,370,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,767 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

STLA stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.08, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

