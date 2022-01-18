SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $401,000 Position in Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Separately, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADGI opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33. Adagio Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts predict that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

