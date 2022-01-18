SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $415,000 Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 59,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,711,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,833 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 933,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 685,889 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 157,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 144,249 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

