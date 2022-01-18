Shadows Hits Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, Shadows has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $212,722.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

