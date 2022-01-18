Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHERF opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

