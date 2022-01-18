Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the December 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

SHECY stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.02. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $48.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.