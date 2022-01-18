Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $105.50

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €105.50 ($119.89) and last traded at €108.20 ($122.95), with a volume of 47382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €108.20 ($122.95).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €179.09 ($203.51).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €132.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €136.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

