Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Kape Technologies from GBX 380 ($5.18) to GBX 410 ($5.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of KAPE opened at GBX 402 ($5.49) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11. Kape Technologies has a one year low of GBX 159.52 ($2.18) and a one year high of GBX 460 ($6.28). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 415.78. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 31.50.

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

