Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Grows By 29.4%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

