Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Drops By 34.5%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.33. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label, including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations; a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment; a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers; stalk shredders; a line of portable grain augers; a line of manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; a line of land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

