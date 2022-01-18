Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Declines By 40.4%

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUBN. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $358,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of AUBN stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $50.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.

