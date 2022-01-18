Short Interest in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Increases By 39.5%

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the December 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 134,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its position in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 155,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 9.5% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 2.6% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 250,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

