Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Decreases By 31.5%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the December 15th total of 203,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZIHF opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29. Azimut has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $36.10.

AZIHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Azimut in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Azimut from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

