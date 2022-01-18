Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Declines By 49.2%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the December 15th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DHY stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHY. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

