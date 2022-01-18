Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Declines By 49.2%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the December 15th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of DHY stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $2.57.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.