Short Interest in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Grows By 30.3%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.7 days. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 110,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,989,394.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,124.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 376,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DAWN traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,750. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

