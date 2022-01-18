Short Interest in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Decreases By 46.3%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the December 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 234.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 45.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

