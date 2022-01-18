Short Interest in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Decreases By 45.4%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,700 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the December 15th total of 560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

DRD stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 86,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,990. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 691.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 11.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

